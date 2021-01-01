Bulova Phantom Mens Silver Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 96b235, One Size

From the Crystal Collection. In stainless steel with 447 crystals from on full pave dial, flat mineral glass, three-hand calendar, and deployment closure. Designed to be noticed, this watch has supreme sparkle from its abundance of crystal accents on the dial, bezel and links. Brand: Bulova Dial Color: Silver-toneAccents: 447 European crystals on dial, bezel and linksStrap: Stainless steelClasp: DeployantMovement: QuartzWater Resistance: 30mCase Width: 42mmBracelet Dimensions: 22mm wideModel No.: 96B235Special Features: Date display; flat mineral glass Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail.