RAY-BAN Phantos 53mm Round Sunglasses in Pink Red at Nordstrom Rack

Series: Phantos. Style: Round. Size: 53-18-145mm (eye-bridge-temple). Frame Material: Propionate. Frame Color: PINK RED. Lens Material: Standard plastic. Lens Color: Pink mono. 100% UVA/UVB protection. Nose Pads: Integrated nose guards. Hinge Type: Standard. Made in Italy Proposition 65 is a California regulation that requires special warnings to be presented to customers if a product contains certain quantities of chemicals or toxicants known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm.