Horror Vacui - Horror Vacui's maximalist aesthetic, which is informed by opulent nightdresses from the 15th and 16th century, is captured through this white and blue Philippine dress. It's crafted from cotton poplin printed in the label's geometric-floral Versailles motif with a bateau-neck pleated bodice that's framed by a smocked triangular overlay and an undulating skirt with side-seam slip pockets.