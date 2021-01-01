Philips A7306 True Wireless Sports Headphones with Detachable ear hooks or wing tips, heart-rate monitor, UV cleaning charging case, Awareness mode, IP57 waterproof, Up to 24 hours playtime, TAA7306BK

SECURE FIT AS YOU MOVE: These true wireless earbuds offer complete freedom of movement. Ear hooks and detachable wing tips make sure earbuds stay put, whether you’re up for a casual run or a tough workout session. LISTEN TO YOUR BODY: Thanks to a heart-rate monitor that's compatible with popular fitness apps and the Philips Headphone app, you can receive live updates while you train. You’ll know when to go harder and when to hold back. GO HARD, STAY FRESH: The charging case has built-in UV light that can clean earbuds as they charge, so you won’t have to wipe the buds with your sweaty shirt anymore after training. KEEP TALKING, KEEP MOVING: Awareness mode gives you instant access to external sounds. Mono mode lets you take calls and switch between earbuds without missing a single word. BUILT TO LAST WITH IP57: These waterproof and dust resistant headphones are designed for the most demanding workout. With IP57, sweat and rain won’t slow you down. You can even keep listening to music in the shower if you want. BUILT-IN TOUCH CONTROLS, INSTANT BLUETOOTH PAIRING: You can pause music, skip tracks, and wake Google Assistant or Siri with a simple tap. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. ALWAYS READY TO GO: With 6 hours of battery life and an additional 18 hours provided by the ultra-portable charging case, you get up to 24 hours of playtime. If time is short, a 15-minute fast charge can also give you an extra hour. TRAIN SMARTER WITH PHILIPS HEADPHONES APP: Enjoy a more bespoke experience by using the Philips Headphones App. You can tweak volume, track your heart rate, and get post-session summaries through your smartphone.