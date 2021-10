Closeout . A sturdy, luxurious boot, Fryeand#39;s Phillip Harness Tall riding boots stay true to equestrian roots in design and craftsmanship. Rich, buttery-soft vintage leather and a classic three-strap ankle harness give you refined femininity with a modern edge. With extended calf for more muscular legs. Available Colors: DARK BROWN EXTENDE, BLACK EXTENDED, WHISKEY EXTENDED. Sizes: 5.5, 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8, 9, 9.5.