Diptyque Philosykos 2-Piece Solid Perfume Refills

WHAT IT IS A duo of Philosykos solid perfume refills. The memory of a Greek summer at Mount Pelion where, to get to the sea, there was a natural grove of wild sun-soaked fig trees to cross. Philosykos is an ode to the entire fig tree, the green freshness of the leaves, the milky flavour of the figs, the density of the white wood. 0.11oz. Made in France. NOTES Fig leaves Fig tree sap Fig tree wood Black pepper INGREDIENTS triticum vulgare (wheat) starch - isononyl isononanoate - parfum (fragrance) - paraffin - silica - synthetic wax - hydrogenated microcrystalline wax - microcrystalline wax - alpha-isomethyl ionone - limonene - hydroxycitronellal - citronellol - linalool - geraniol - benzyl salicylate - benzyl benzoate - benzyl alcohol - bht - hexyl cinnamal - eugenol - cinnamal - pentaerythrityl tetra-di-t-butyl hydroxyhydrocinnamate - citral - farnesol - methyl benzoate. ABOUT THE BRAND The famed French-based parfumerie maison first started making fragrances out of a small shop on Paris' Boulevard Saint-Germain in 1961. Exquisite scents like best-selling Baies (berries) and Figuier (figs) have been transformed into candles, perfumes, body care and diffusers.