Rally In The Valley Phoenix Flames Basketball Retro Sunset distressed Vintage retro design Rally In The Valley to commemorate the Valley-Oop in Phoenix. The alley oop heard round the world. This Valley Oop Rally in the Valley Basketball Phoenix tshirt is the perfect gift for basketball fans, Phoenix fans, and fans of the Valley Oop! Makes a great present for Mom, Dad, Son, Daughter who love Phoenix and basketball. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem