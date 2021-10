Part of splendid\'s phoenix collection, this cashblend sweater features a classic crew neck and ultra wide ribbed trims in tonal camo and leopard prints. Crafted from buttery soft cashblend yarns - made with a touch of cashmere for an ultra soft finish and high twist fibers for long-lasting durability. It\'s the perfect blend of plushness and practicality. Pair this sweater pant with the phoenix cashblend sweater pant