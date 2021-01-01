From valley of the sun gag traffic parody

Phoenix is an Hour Away from Phoenix Arizona Joke AZ Pun Premium T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Stay trendy with the Sonoran Desert design of our Funny themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Rush Hour fans, this US Cities trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 1034450087 ways to use this vintage Humor themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Witty inspired look your Congestion addicts will surely love. Perfect for everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com