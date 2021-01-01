PHOINIKAS Q7 Gaming Headset 3.5mm Wired/Wireless bluetooth5.0 50mm Driver Over-ear Headphone with Mic for Computer PC PS3/4-Silver

Features:? The newly upgraded bluetooth 5.0, high-quality lossless audio transmission, to ensure the stability and fidelity of sound transmission? 10m wireless transmission distance? 50MM titanium gold composite metal unit? Shocking heavy bass, great power, deep bass? 40 hours long battery life? All-inclusive, skin-friendly and comfortable large earmuffs fit both ears, noise reduction and sound insulation? Telescopic folding design, so that it is more flexible to wear, and does not take up space when traveling? 6D surround stereo sound, specially designed for games? Ergonomic design, adjustable head beam, no pressure headSpecifications: Brand: PHOINIKASModel: Q7Color: silver grey / greyType: over-ear headphoneConnection: Wireless BT & 3.5mm WiredSpeaker diameter: F50mmImpedance: 32O±15%Charging voltage: =DC 4.75V-5.5VSensitivity: -38dB±3dBTransmission distance: 10mWorking time: =40 hoursCharging time: 2.