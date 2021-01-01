Phone Headset with Microphone Noise Cancelling Call Controls 35mm Computer Headphone for iPhone Samsung PC Laptop Tablet Skype Webinar Business.

Compatible with iPhone, Smartphones and any audio devices with 3.5mm Jack, for iPhone 7 or Newer Model, Lightning to 3.5mm Adapter is required (Supplied by Apple).The cord is approximately 5ft(1.6m) long. Ultra durable wired headset with reliable structure, build for last. Six levels of adjustability and a lightweight design ensure all day comfortable wearing. You can even pull or bend the headband for personal optimal fit. HD Voice for Clear Communication: Wideband Sound phone headset enables natural listening experience, noise canceling microphone provides greater focus and concentration by blocking background noise, plus acoustic Shock Protection to protect your hearing. Less noise, Clearer voice. Binaural headset for an immersive audio experience, professional Volume Control and On/Off answer button built-in. Comes with 3.5mm Universal headset adapter, provides a better compatibility for both Apple and Samsung, IOS and Android O