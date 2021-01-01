Photo Finish Fresh Setting Powder - Smashbox Photo Finish Fresh Setting Powder is a tinted, translucent vegan setting powder featuring a built-in Powderizer to grind the finest, freshest powder that sets makeup, mattifies shine & blurs skin. One twist grinds pressed powder into a light-diffusing micro powder. Benefits Sets, mattifies & blurs skin with a weightless matte finish Grinds fine, fresh powder every time Customize the amount you need without wasting powder Free of talc, parabens & phthalates Ideal for all skin types Cruelty free Vegan Formulated Without Gluten, Parabens, Phthalates, Talc, Alcohol, SLS & SLES, Triclosan & Triclocarban, Sulfates, Mineral Oil, Formaldehydes & Formaldehyde-Releasing Agents, Coal Tar, Chemical Sunscreens, Retinyl Palmitate, Hydroquinone - Photo Finish Fresh Setting Powder