wet n wild Photo Focus Water Drop Primer, Rose

Slip on our lightweight water-based PhotoFocus™ Water Drop Primer to get this party started! Introducing a lightweight, water-based formula that transforms from a cream to liquid texture providing a soft-focused finish with comfortable wear. This innovative formula works to brighten your complexion with good-for-you ingredients including hyaluronic acid to help smooth and hydrate skin and 60% water content to leave skin refreshed and hydrated. Available in three fragrances: Rose, Coconut and Cucumber.