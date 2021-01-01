Revlon PhotoReady Eye Art™ Lid + Line + Lash - Burnished Bling

One end has vibrant, creamy eye color to wash over your lids as eye shadow or to apply as eyeliner The other end has glitter eye makeup, perfect for gleaming accents and highlights on your lids, for lining your eyes, and even for dabbing along your lashes! It's all about the brushes—the cream eye shadow goes on with a doe-foot tip, while the glitter has a super-skinny brush that makes drawing precise lines (or targeting tiny lash hairs) a cinch Ophthalmologist-tested Available in 8 eye makeup duos