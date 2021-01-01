PhotoReady Rose Glow Hydrating + Illuminating Primer - Revlon PhotoReady Rose Glow Hydrating + Illuminating Primer is a Water based primer infused with pearlescent, quartz and hydrating oil beads Benefits Glow get it! Revlon PhotoReady Rose Glow Hydrating + Illuminating Primer is a water based primer infused with encapsulated oil beads, luminous quartz, and skin conditioning extracts! Give your skin that beautiful pearlescent glow! Preps skin for easy foundation application Boosts skin radiance, dewy finish Skin feels moisturized for up to 24 hours Water-based and infused with pearlescent, quartz, and hydrating oil beads Ultra light formula that's fast absorbing Key Ingredients Infused with hydrating beads, botanical extracts and quartz Features Premium dropper packaging - PhotoReady Rose Glow Hydrating + Illuminating Primer