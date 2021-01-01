Phyto Phytheol Intense Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 100ml

Phyto Phytheol Intense is an intense anti-dandruff treatment shampoo with zanthoxylum extract that rapidly eliminates dandruff and actively prevents it from reappearing. With positive results of 74% for complete elimination of dandruff after the first week of use Phyto Phytheol Intense could be the shampoo you've been looking for. Directions of use: Wet your hair thoroughly and apply the Shampoo. Massage to work up a rich lather. Rinse off. Wash your hair a second time under the same conditions, leaving the product on for 2 – 3 minutes. Rinse thoroughly.