Pickleball Paddle Playing Pickleball Player Retro Sunset Premium T-Shirt

This Graphic shows a pickleball paddle with retro vintage sunset. Ideal for pickleball player who playing pickle ball with pickleball paddle and know the pickleball rules. Ideal for sporty people who loves racket sport. This cool Design influences an awesome occasion for outdoor sport. Awesome for pickleball lover who playing with the whiffle ball. The pickleball game is similar to tennis and player and so a nice for table tennis player. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.