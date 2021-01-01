Riot Swim Pico Bikini Bottom in Teal. - size S (also in XS) Riot Swim Pico Bikini Bottom in Teal. - size S (also in XS) 87% nylon 13% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Surplice waistband with ruched accents. Item not sold as set. RIOR-WX43. PICO-B-TEAL. For swimwear that's equal parts sexy and flattering, Riot Swim is about to be your favorite brand. Black-owned and founded in 2016 by model Monti Landers, the swimsuits range from high-waisted bikinis to ruched one-pieces that will make you feel confident. The bestseller, the Echo, gives you legs for days, perfect cleavage, and it doubles as a bodysuit.