A classic look that never goes out of style, the To Boot New York Pierce boots feature a side zip entry and round-toe silhouette. Pull on style with side zip-closure for a secure fit. Premium leather upper. Round toe silhouette. Soft leather lining and insole. Smooth leather outsole. Made in Italy. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 1 lb 1 oz Shaft: 6 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.