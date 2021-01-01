Blue Pietersite Celtic Stone Signet Ring In Sterling Silver With Enamel - 13 - Also in: 8, 6, 12, 7, 9.5, 12.5, 10, 6.5, 11, 8.5, 7.5, 11.5, 9, 10.5

This Ring from the LMJ Origin Collection infuses innovative detail with modern design. This ring is beautifully presented with the inspirational poem, "Origin", written by the LMJ founder & CEO. Note: This piece is handmade on a made-to-order basis and is offered in custom ring sizes. Blue pietersite, also known as the tempest stone, has churning clouds of deep blue hues. Blue pietersite is known to promote deep spiritual awareness and bring cleansing energy to help you let go of negative habits.