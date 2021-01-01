FAITHFULL THE BRAND Pietra Top in Pink. - size L (also in XS) FAITHFULL THE BRAND Pietra Top in Pink. - size L (also in XS) Self: 100% linenLining: 100% rayon. Made in Indonesia. Hand wash. Smocked back panel. Puff sleeves with elastic cuffs. Lightweight linen fabric. Item not sold as a set. FAIB-WS172. FF1612-TFO. Scandinavia meets Australia with Faithfull the Brand. Creators Sarah-Jane Abrahams and Helle Them-Enger marry simplicity with a laid-back spirit through a delightful collection of shorts, dresses, and must-have lazy day tops. The pair's designs are all hand-sewn and hand-printed, lending each piece a unique character. By imbuing this respect for design with a signature bohemian vibe, Faithfull creates clothes for girls who chase their dreams and the sun.