This rib-knit dress is crafted of stretch-fabric, and features a front twist detail. V-neck Front keyhole detail Long sleeves Pullover style 58% nylon/40% viscose/22% cashmere Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 56" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Contemporary Sportswear - Contemporary Collections > Ramy Brook > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Ramy Brook. Color: Ivory. Size: XS.