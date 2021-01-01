Pilgrims Thanksgiving Birthday Party Balloons Turkey Tote Bag

It is time to get basted with this Turkey Day design! Funny Thanksgiving design for everyone who loves their fall holiday turkey dinner with gravy and sides! Pilgrim turkey design for everyone who is hungry for autumn festive family dinner! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.