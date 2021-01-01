; The versatile style of the prAna Pillar 7/8 Leggings has a close yet stretchy fit that will see you through yoga class, climbing, biking, and traveling. Fitted to hug the body. Chakara fabric: â¢ Highly technical fabric provides workout performance and next-to-skin comfort. â¢ Supplex nylon fibers blend moisture management with durability. â¢ Moisture-wicking properties move perspiration away from the body. â¢ Quick-dry performance keeps moisture on the fabric surface to speed evaporation. â¢ Resilient stretch improves shape retention and range of motion. â¢ UPF 50+ protection against harmful UV rays. â¢ bluesign approval provides independent, third-party textile safety and sustainability certification. Mid-rise wide waistband and hidden key pocket inside waist. Heat transfer logo at center back. Coolmax triangle inseam gusset allows a wider range of movement. Flatlock seams reduce chafing and irritation. Straight hem. Materials: â¢Solids: 88% SupplexÂ® nylon, 12% LycraÂ® elastane. â¢Heathers: 46% nylon, 42% polyester, 12% LycraÂ® elastane. Machine wash, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 24 in Outseam: 34 in Inseam: 25 in Front Rise: 7 in Back Rise: 13 in Leg Opening: 8 in Product measurements were taken using size XS (Women's 0-2), inseam 25. Please note that measurements may vary by size.