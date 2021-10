What it is: A lip topper that delivers a wash of sheer, sparkling golden pink and is the secret to lips that dazzle and delight. What it does: This next dimension of Pillow Talk contains mineral-based glitter pigments that capture and reflect light to deliver a multidimensional, glistening pout. This alternative to plastic glitter is combined with sunflower seed oil and hops extract to nourish and condition for a soft, kissable finish.