Pilot Mountain State Park, North Carolina Camping Vacation Premium T-Shirt

This retro, distressed Pilot Mountain State Park, North Carolina design would be a great souvenir from your vacation to the beautiful NC Blue Ridge Mountains. Also would be a great matching family vacation design for your North Carolina camping trip. A great design for anyone who loves Pilot Mountain State Park North Carolina waterfalls hiking, camping, fishing, and adventure in NC forests and the Blue Ridge Mountains. This mountain camping canoe and hiking design features a distressed vintage look. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.