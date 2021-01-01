Costa Del Mar Pilothouse 580P Polarized Sunglasses, Blue

Enjoy your time outdoors in the Costa Del Mar® Pilothouse 580P Polarized Sunglasses. With full coverage for a wide view and total protection like a ship’s Pilothouse, the Pilothouse's large titanium metal frame features textured Hydrolite® rubber temple pads to grip your face, even when sweating. With an 8 base curve, full-motion nose pads, and over-injected adjusted temple tips; the Pilothouse is the perfect blend of lightweight function and style. Fit Large sunglasses fit Technology Lenses are constructed from Polycarbonate and Trivex to be light and durable Polarized lenses C-WALL® molecular bond for scratch free lenses Textured Hydrolite® rubber temple pads Design 8 base curve Full-motion nose pads and over-injected adjusted temple tips Includes a Costa Del Mar® carrying case and cleansing cloth Metal icon accents on sides Additional Details Manufacturer’s lifetime warranty California Proposition 65