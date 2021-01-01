Stainless steel case with a black (calfskin) leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Silver dial with luminous black hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. IWC calibre 35111 automatic movement, based upon Sellita SW300-1, containing 25 Jewels, composed of 163 parts, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 42 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 40 mm. Case thickness: 11.0 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 60 meters / 200 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Pilots Mark Xviii Series. Pilot watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. IWC Pilots Mark XVIII Automatic Silver Dial Mens Watch IW327012.