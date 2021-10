T-Shirt with stunning pin-up girls, common in World War 2, on airplanes, military equipment and in the GIs barracks and also in the 1940s and 1950s. Great gift for pilots, avgeeks, history enthusiasts, WW2 lovers, military veterans, military historians, vintage design fans, pinup girl art and pinup art buffs. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.