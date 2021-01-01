Perfect for any occasion, the Nick Graham Pindot Stretch Dress Shirt adds a refined touch to your wardrobe. The any-occasion dress shirt is crafted from a lightweight, stretch woven with a pindot print throughout for a dapper finish. Modern fit shirt sits comfortably on the shoulder and tapers at the waist for a more refined fit. Added stretch for comfort and mobility. Narrow collar and a straight back yoke. Long sleeves with adjustable buttoned cuffs. Full button-down front closure. Shirttail hemline. 95% polyester, 5% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 32 in Chest Measurement: 23 in Sleeve Length: 27 in Product measurements were taken using size 2XLarge-XL 18.5 Neck 36/37 Sleeve. Please note that measurements may vary by size.