KORRES Black Pine Anti-Wrinkle and Firming Face Serum Bottle and Dropper 30ml 30ml

Improve the appearance of your skin with KORRES Black Pine Anti-Wrinkle and Firming Face Serum Bottle and Dropper. This nourishing serum firms and lifts the skin, improving its elasticity and smoothing fine lines and wrinkles. Specially formulated with nine active ingredients, it's perfect for mature skin. Key Ingredients: Black Pine Extract: A rich source of polyphenols, it helps to reduce the action of metalloproteinase and effectively firm the skin. Antioxidant Flavonoid Quercetin: Maintains cells viability and improves their morphology, restoring all signs of ageing. Black Tea Derived Active Agent: Restores the volume of the skin and enhances radiance and luminosity, giving you a more youthful appearance. Directions for use: Apply daily, using the dropper. Pay particular attention to areas where fine lines and wrinkles occur, including the eye area and around the mouth.