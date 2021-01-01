National Tree Co. White Pine Indoor Outdoor Christmas Wreath, One Size , Green

The White Pine wreath is a mixed bristle-tip wreath trimmed with pine-cones for added natural appeal. It is pre-strung with 100 battery-operated warm, white LED lights that are energy-efficient and long lasting. 6 hours ON/18 hours OFF timed operation. This wreath can be displayed on doors, walls and windows, in indoor or covered outdoor locations.â¢ 30" diameterâ¢ pre-lit with 100 warm, white LED lightsâ¢ 223 branch-tipsâ¢ trimmed with pine-cones# of Branch Tips: 223Number of Lights: 100Light Bulb Type: LedPower Source: BatteryUse: Outdoor, IndoorLight Bulb Color: Warm WhiteMeasurements: 30 Width/InchesWidth (in.): 30 InchBase Material: 100% PlasticCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported