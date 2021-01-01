Farm Rio Pineapple Galore Smocked Waist Maxi Dress

Vibrant with painterly pineapple illustrations, this maxi dress thrives on textural ruffles for esteemed flamboyance. Surplice neckline Self-tie shoulder straps Sleeveless Concealed back zip Smocked waist Tiered flounce hem Viscose Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 53.5" from shoulder to hem Model model measurements: 5'10" tall, 19" bust, 39" waist, 54" hips Model is wearing a US size Small. Contemporary Sportswear - Trend > Farm Rio > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Farm Rio. Color: Green. Size: Medium.