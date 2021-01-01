Raw Sugar Pineapple + Maqui Berry + Coconut Simply Body Wash - 25 fl oz

Raw Sugar Simply Body Wash Pineapple + Maqui Berry + Coconut Body Wash The must-have Body Wash that leaves your skin clean, vibrant and uplifted with a light, juicy, happy tropical scent. This rejuvenating formula is crafted with exfoliating and brightening Pineapple, Coconut and Maqui Berry extracts plus the hydrating benefits of Olive Fruit and Jojoba Oil. Your body and your mood are boosted, radiant and good to go. Raw Sugar products are created in Southern California and are made with ingredients that are processed through ColdPress Technology - to protect and preserve the essence of every whole fruit and perfect plant we handpick for their pure, unfiltered nutrients. The Raw Sugar Initiative makes the world a cleaner, healthier place. Visit RawSugarLiving.com to learn more. LOOK FOR THE BAMBOO TOPS and WHITE BOTTLES