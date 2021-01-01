Pink and yellow skull with bandana and pink daisies Tote Bag

this is perfect if you love flowers skull, skull and flowers, flower skull, Skull lover, I love skulls, halloween, Day of the dead, art of scientific anatomy, medical, sunflower, daisies, floral, rose 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.