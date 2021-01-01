Suave Pink Blow Dry Accelerator Heat Protecting Spray, 6 oz

Practice safe styling. Suave Professionals Blow Dry Accelerator Heat Protecting Spray with Amino Acid Complex softens and shields for gorgeous, workable hair that’s protected up to 450 °. This heat protecting spray for all hair types smooths the hair fiber and preps hair for your perfect look. Looking for workable, ready for anything hair? Say hello to our professional inspired 3-step haircare regimen. This collection includes products to cleanse, condition and shape your hair into the perfect look, plus use our additional stylers depending on how you style your hair. This heat protectant spray was created to keep hair strong, more manageable and ready to style any look. Our hair heat protector, formulated with Amino Acid Complex, improves hair’s suppleness and manageability. This formula, with a unique complex helps smooth the hair cuticle to polish and remove any frizz. The result is hair that’s more supple, easier to style and that holds your style (aka the hair of your dreams). It’s time to transform your hair into manageable, ready-to-style locks. Use this heat protecting spray together with our style ready shampoos and conditioners for gorgeous and workable hair that’s ready for anything.