Pink Cheetah Ribbon Sister Breast Cancer Awareness Graphic Tote Bag

My Sisters fight is my fight breast cancer heart graphic with pink cheetah pattern leopard print breast cancer ribbon with sayings quotes on it. Cute Breast cancer awareness gifts products things & accessories for her family & friends support squad. Matching breast cancer items for special loved ones ladies girl women fighters female cancer warriors. Uplifting keepsakes apparel clothing for cancer patients in October we wear pink for breast cancer awareness month to show faith hope love & strength. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.