Pink Fantasy Flying Horse Car with Fairy Butterfly Wings Tote Bag

A mythical world of cloud covered mountains and beautiful flying horse cars with magical butterfly wings, cute window boxes with flowers and pretty fairy lights all in aesthetic pink and white. Artwork to inspire a horse lovers daydream. Dream of a make believe flying pony car with clock face wheels to hopefully keep on time with this cute girly girl artwork. Art design for the romantic to imagine soaring in a mystical world of soft pastel pink and white. A pretty & handy carry all. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.