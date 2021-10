Add a touch of elegance to your look with these Ruta Reifen drop earrings. A soft morganite teardrop is suspended from a white and pink sapphire flower. Handcrafted in 14-karat yellow gold. Detailed in sapphire and morganite. Sapphires total 0.60 carats. Morganite totals 1.40 carats. Earrings measure 11/16-in long. Posted.