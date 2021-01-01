Feel as cool as you look sporting the Lucky Brand Pink Floyd Triangles Tee. This T-shirt is crafted in a stretch jersey blend for breathable comfort, and features the band logo screened across the chest. Pullover style with short sleeves in a regular fit. Ribbed crew neckline. Regular fit is snug without being too tight for comfortable ease of movement. Durable double-stitching reinforces the hem. 100% cotton. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 30 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.