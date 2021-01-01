Pink In Memory Of Godmother Breast Cancer Graphic Back Print Premium T-Shirt

I wear pink for someone I miss in memory of my Godmother Breast cancer awareness heart graphic on back print clothes with pink ribbon. For family loved ones in remembrance of her battle. Grieving sorry for your loss memorial gifts to give condolences In October we wear pink for women ladies who are gone but not forgotten. Sympathy grief gifts clothing & apparel with inspirational quotes messages uplifting sayings faith hope love support with wings is a keepsake bereavement gift for healing relatives. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.