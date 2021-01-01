Pink In Memory Of My Sister Christian Breast Cancer Graphic Premium T-Shirt

Heaven needed a hero God chose mine In Memory of my sister breast cancer awareness graphic apparel products things with sayings messages. Cute memorial keepsake design pink ribbon wings from your guardian angel special family member who you miss. Pretty Christian religious breast cancer print to wear pink during October Breast cancer awareness month. Walk & show remembrance of her life. Uplifting sorry for your loss gifts & give your condolences to family healing grieving loss of loved one relative This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.