Pink In October we wear pink Breast Cancer Awareness Support Tote Bag

This pink breast cancer awareness support featuring a quote "In October we wear pink" to raise awareness of breast cancer & help women have education about health breast. Great celebration of strength and support on any breast cancer fighter journey. This Design is for women to wear in October or Halloween, Wear it proudly for support an of those with breast cancer gift for ,Birthday party, Christmas holiday, Halloween, Valentine, St Patricks, Thanksgiving, Father Mother, 4th July Day. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.