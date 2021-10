Our Carrie 3in1 (belt, crossbody, shoulder) bag will be your new must have of your daily life. With it's multifunctionality you can easily style it with your daily outfits. Wipe regularly with a soft, dry cloth. Please store the product in the dust bag and be sure not to expose it to excessive moisture, heat or water. Must be Cleaned by a leather specialist only. Pink Leather Carrie ROPEA