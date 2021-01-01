Pink Leopard Animal Print Pattern Cute Cheetah Tote Bag

Cool pink leopard animal print pattern. A cute cheetah animal skin design, that features a leopard print with hot pink flecks a light pink background. This feminine, fun, modern pink leopard animal print design is a perfect accessory gift idea for women, girls, or kids who like jaguar, cheetah skin prints safari, and wild animals. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.