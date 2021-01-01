Put on one of our much-loved linen shirts to instantly feel on holiday. As vibrant as its name-sake, this pink is another Caribbean classic. All our plain linen shirts have an extra surprise of printed pink and white linen under the collar and inside the cuffs, which can only to be seen if you want to show it! These shirts are tailored to a comfortable relaxed fit with long sleeves, mother-of-pearl buttons and a discreetly embroidered 'Pink House Mustique' logo of 4 crossed palms. Pre-washed for extra softness and no shrinking. 100% Linen shirts Cool machine wash at 30 degree with similar colours Warm iron whilst still slightly damp Do not wring Do not use bleach Do not tumble dry Colour: Fuchsia Pink Pink Linen Mens Shirt - Fuchsia XXL Pink House Mustique