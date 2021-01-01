Everyone needs a linen shirt for light-weight effortless style. Our pop-over blouse has an elegant short mandarin collar and V neck opening with long sleeves and 2 mother-of pearl buttons on the cuffs. Team with tailored linen shorts or trousers to complete the look or smarten-up casual jeans, a super-versatile essential item. Continuing with the leaf theme, this fan palm print has regal connotations and certainly grabs your attention! We love this spiky print and it's a firm favourite. Fabric: 100% linen Colour: Pale Blue on Mid Blue Print: Fan Palm 100% Linen Dresses Cool machine wash at 30 degree with similar colours Warm iron whilst still slightly damp Do not wring Do not use bleach Do not tumble dry Pink Linen Womens Blouse Fan Palm Pale Blue / Mid Blue Medium Pink House Mustique