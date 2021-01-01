These mid-length swim shorts are comfortable and practical. Designed to last they are created from soft super-fast drying premium polyamide. An elasticated waist with drawstring right the way through means easy adjustment for the perfect fit. This style comes with 2 side pockets as well as a secure hook-and-loop fastened back pocket to keep cards and keys safe. 2 small eyelets at the back ensure a streamlined look. Discreetly embroidered with the Pink House Mustique emblem of 4 crossed palms. Men's swim shorts care guide: Swim Shorts: 100% polyester micro twill and mesh lining Cool machine wash at 30 degrees with similar colours Do not rub, bleach or wring Do not dry clean Do not tumble dry Do not iron Soft, super-fast drying, lightweight shell with internal mesh Adjustable elasticated waist with drawstring 2 side pockets and 1 secure back pocket Regular European cut, straight leg, mid-thigh length Pink Men's Swim Trunks Mermaid - Navy XXL Pink House Mustique