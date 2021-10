Papaw loves the baby whether a boy or girl. Pink or Green Camoflage gender reveal design is perfect for a country touch. A gender reveal party is even better with a fun design. Celebrate the baby on the the way with a camo design. The design is ideal for everyone to show love and adoration. Get matching shirts for friends and family. It will make a great gender reveal party photo for the baby's album. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem