erborian Pink Perfect Pore Minimizing Primer in Beauty: NA. Erborian Pink Perfect Creme is a multi-benefit cream that primes the skin for makeup by instantly blurring imperfections for a soft-focus effect. Formulated with unique Korean ingredients that have been used for centuries, this cream also helps visibly minimize the appearance of pores and enhances your skin tone with a pearly glow.. Acts as a primer to prepare skin for makeup. Leaves skin smoothed and radiant. Suitable for all skin types. 1.5 fl oz. Apply onto face and smooth over the skin, working outwards from the center. ERBR-WU1. 6AA30096. Beautiful skin today, better skin tomorrow. At erborian, they aim to change the approach to beauty by creating easy to use, benefit-oriented products that promise to always put you and your skin first. Skincare-centric with a beauty bonus, they know the key to complexion confidence comes from both instant results and long-term care. Drawing on the rich traditions hailing from Korean beauty expertise, their products are formulated with specialty herbs and unique ingredients of the region that have been used for centuries by Korean women for their immediate and long-term skin benefiting properties.